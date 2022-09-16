Jermaine Abron is arraigned on charges of murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of 8-month-old Josiah Guyton. (March 9, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man was found guilty of murder in the 2020 death of his girlfriend’s 8-month-old baby.

On Friday, Jermaine Abron, 28, was found guilty of murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of Josiah Guyton, according to court documents.

Josiah was rushed to the hospital on March 4, 2020, after being found unresponsive at a home on Front Street NW south of Leonard Street. He died at the hospital. An autopsy found he died of blunt force trauma to the head and ruled the death a homicide.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 14. Abron faces up to life in prison without parole.