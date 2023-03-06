GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury has found a Wyoming, Michigan man guilty of murdering a 15-year-old boy in 2021.

Khavaree Nash, 20, was found guilty of second-degree murder, careless discharge causing injury or death, felony firearm and carrying concealed for the May 29, 2021, death of 15-year-old Ja’Qwon Calvin.

Nash is scheduled to be sentenced on April 19.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Prince Street SE west of Fuller Avenue. Ja’Qwon died at the scene.

At the time, police said the shooting was the result of an altercation.