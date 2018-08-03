Man found guilty of CSC, kidnapping in GR incident

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of Kim Anderson.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend decades behind bars after he was found guilty of multiple felonies, including criminal sexual conduct.

Kim Anderson was found guilty in 17th Circuit Court of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, felonious assault, unlawful imprisonment, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and being a fourth-time habitual offender. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6.

All the charges stem from an incident in October 2017 in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Police Department has not provided details about what happened in that incident, only saying it happened in the area of Hall Street and Jefferson Avenue SE.

Anderson was able to avoid officers after the incident. He was arrested a few days later.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show he was paroled in April 2017 after serving six years in prison for a 2010 home invasion. Anderson also has prior convictions for receiving stolen property in 1982, escaping prison in 1983 and 200, breaking and entering in 1986 and 1992, and a weapons charge in 1998.