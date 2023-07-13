A booking photo of Ricardo Fabela Jr. from April 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who authorities say fled to Mexico following a deadly shooting on the southwest side of Grand Rapids has been found guilty of felony murder in the 2005 slaying.

On Thursday afternoon, jurors in Kent County found 37-year-old Ricardo Fabela Jr. guilty of felony murder and felony use of a firearm.

The trial before Kent County Circuit Court Judge George Quist got underway on Monday.

Fabela faces life in prison when he returns to court for sentencing later this summer.

He is being held in the Kent County Jail without bond.

Fabela was extradited back to Michigan in April 2022 to face charges in the February 2005 shooting death of Edgar Lopez.

Lopez and a second man were found dead inside a home on Buchanan Avenue near Dickinson Street SW.

Fabela was only charged in Lopez’s murder.