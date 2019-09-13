PD: Body found in SW GR; death not suspicious

Police are on scene after a body was found on Grand Rapids’ southwest side Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police said the death of a man found on Grand Rapids’ southwest side is not considered suspicious.

The body was found Friday morning on Century Avenue between Liberty and Stople streets, south of Hall Street, in Grand Rapids Friday morning.

The cause of death is unknown, but Grand Rapids police told News 8 that it’s not considered suspicious at this time.

The name of the man was not released as of Friday morning.

