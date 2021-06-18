Man fined in 2019 botched margarita 5K in GR

A booking photo of Aaron Scott, who police say is associated with the Margarita Madness 5K, which was shut down for trying to serve alcohol without a license on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the organizers behind a botched 5K in Grand Rapids in 2019 was ordered Tuesday to pay a fine and legal fees.

A judge sentenced Aaron Scott to pay $1,125, the same amount the other 5K organizer, Jamilah Board, had to pay.

He was also sentenced to serve two days in jail with two days credit, so he will not have to serve any more time in jail.

Scott had previously pleaded no contest to the charge of alcohol – furnishing place of consideration.

In August of 2019, the Margarita Madness 5K advertised tequila at the finish line, but instead was shut down after the race started in Grand Rapids’ Riverside Park.

A Target 8 investigation found the event was not approved until two days before it drew more than 1,000 participants and never received a liquor license.