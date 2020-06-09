Man faces felonies for 12-hour standoff in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of taking hostages and holding police at bay for 12 hours in Grand Rapids over the weekend has been criminally charged.

Lashawn Antonio Covington, 29, faces home invasion, unlawful imprisonment and pneumatic gun charges, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told News 8.

Police accuse Covington of breaking into a home in the 200 block of Barnett Street NE, west of Lafayette Avenue, on Sunday and holding some of the residents inside hostage. The victims were released hours before Covington surrendered and was taken into custody.

Covington was already on probation after he pleaded guilty to a stalking charge that stemmed from a 2017 incident in Washtenaw County, Michigan Department of Corrections records show.

His criminal history includes a 2010 arrest in connection with the murder of an Ann Arbor-area man. In that case, charges were ultimately dismissed by the prosecutor just before a scheduled trial due to a lack of evidence.

The standoff Sunday began hours after a man was shot and killed in south Grand Rapids, prompting some to speculate Covington was connected with the homicide. Police dispelled those claims, calling them “not at all legitimate.”