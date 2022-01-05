Man faces federal charges after Grand Rapids bank robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man faces federal charges for robbing a Grand Rapids bank in December.

Jan. 4 court records show Kristen Cole Greinke was indicted on a federal charge for bank robbery.

Authorities say he intimidated a bank employee and stole about $6,230.00 from Independent Bank on 3090 Plainfield Avenue NE at Fuller Avenue NE.

The robbery happened Dec. 16. Police say he slipped the bank teller a note threatening to steal money, then drove away with the cash. Police were given a description of the vehicle and later arrested Greinke.