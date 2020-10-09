Man faces charges in 2016 Grand Rapids homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Charges have been issued in a 2016 Grand Rapids murder, police say.
Omar Dontay Wilson, 26, of Grand Rapids, faces four felony counts including open murder and weapons charges in the death of Mark Toliver.
Toliver, 27, was shot and killed May 25, 2016, while sitting on his front porch.
Online records show Wilson is already in a state prison, serving time after pleading to weapons charges out of Kent County.
The Grand Rapids Police Department said he’ll later be brought back to Grand Rapids for arraignment in the murder case.
GRPD is still investigating the murder. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.