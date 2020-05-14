Man faces charge in Grand Rapids stabbing

Grand Rapids police investigate a stabbing on National Avenue NW on the night of May 12, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 45-year-old man is being charged in connection to a stabbing in northwest Grand Rapids Tuesday night.

Christopher Mora of Grand Rapids is facing one count of assault with intent to murder.

The stabbing happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on National Avenue NW between Jackson and Sibley streets.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with a severe injury and underwent surgery.

While checking the area, Mora was identified as a suspect and taken into custody without incident. Investigators also found the weapon, police say.

Officers say while a suspect has been arrested, investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.