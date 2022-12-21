GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend up to 30 years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a young girl in 2002.

On Monday, Richard Adams was sentenced to 11.25 years to 30 years in prison, with credit for 2 years served. In October, he pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 and kidnapping. A charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct was dropped.

The assault happened in August 2002. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said a 4-year-old was taken from the Amsterdam Gardens Apartment complex on Eastern Avenue. She later turned up on a stranger’s doorstep in rural Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. A record number of tips came in soon after the crime. Investigators had DNA evidence, but no match to a suspect.

In November 2020, Adams was arrested after causing a disturbance at a family member’s home in the Wayland area and a DNA sample was collected. The sample matched what was found on the 4-year-old in 2002.

Court records go on to say detectives then learned Adams had worked at the apartment complex from which the victim was kidnapped.