Man expected to survive after GR stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say a 43-year-old man is expected to survive after being stabbed in Grand Rapids.

It happened just before 3:45 a.m. Thursday in the area of North Avenue and Quimby Street NE.

Police say it was reported the man was stabbed in the chest and robbed. He was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Officers say the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect ran away after the incident, police say.