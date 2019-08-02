Man enters plea in Grand Rapids standoff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who threatened a baby during a standoff in Grand Rapids earlier this year entered a plea deal Monday.

According to court documents, Chancy Cooper pleaded guilty to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer. As part of the plea deal, domestic violence and malicious destruction of personal property chargers were dismissed.

On April 30, Cooper’s girlfriend, who told 24 Hour News 8 he was abusive, called his parole officer to report he was violating a restraining order by being at her southeast side house. She said that when police showed up, Cooper refused to leave the home and threatened to kill the baby and himself.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says he also broke out all the windows and damaged the walls.

Police surrounded the house and after a couple of hours coaxed Cooper out. He handed over the baby, who wasn’t hurt.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 12.