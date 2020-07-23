Man enters plea in deadly Grand Rapids crash

The scene where a car crashed into a home in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 16, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was driving drunk when he crashed into two houses, killing a pedestrian, entered a plea deal.

On July 14, Javan Thomas Beard pleaded guilty to one count of operating while intoxicated causing death in connection to the deadly crash on Dec. 16, 2019. As part of the plea, one count of operating without a license was dropped.

The crash happened on Kalamazoo Avenue and Temple Street near Hall Street on the city’s southeast side.

An undated courtesy photo of Lashanda Howard.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the car was driving at a high rate of speed when it hit the victim and two houses.

Family identified the victim as Lashanda Howard, 47.

Beard is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 27. He faces 15 years in prison.