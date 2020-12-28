Man dies in shooting on Grand Rapids’ SE side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a 28-year-old man has died in a shooting on the city’s Southeast side.

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots being fired in the area of Franklin and Doblee avenues.

Police say they found the gunshot victim in front of a residence on Thomas Street SE, near Dolbee Avenue SE. Despite police trying to save his life, the man died at the scene around 7 p.m., according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

GRPD says there are no suspects at this time.

The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

2020 is already the deadliest year on record for Grand Rapids with now 38 homicides. The previous record was 34 set back in 1993.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.