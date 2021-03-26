Man dies after being hit by car in Grand Rapids

Police on the scene after a person was hit by a car in Grand Rapids on March 22, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The pedestrian who was hit by a car in Grand Rapids Monday night has died, police say.

A Friday release from the Grand Rapids Police Department said Scott James Balfoort, 51, died “earlier this week,” but did not specify the day.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Fuller Avenue SE and E. Fulton Street. Police say Balfoort and a woman crossed the street against the light and were hit by a car that had the green light.

Balfoort was rushed to the hospital. The woman sustained only minor injuries.

The driver has cooperated with police.

The GRPD Traffic Unit is still investigating. Anyone with information can call Officer Andy Bingel at 616.456.3414, Officer Tony Baily at 616.456.3938, Sgt. Rob Veenstra at 616.456.3771, or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.