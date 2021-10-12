Man dies a week after shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died a week after being shot in Grand Rapids, police say.

Police identified him as Anthony Curtis McConer, 20, of Grand Rapids.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Oct. 1 on Highland Street SE between Madison and College avenues. The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers called there found McConer inside a parked car. It looked like he had been shot once.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died Oct. 8.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine the exact cause of McConer’s death.

Police are still looking for a shooter. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

McConer’s death marks the 12th homicide in Grand Rapids in 2021. That puts the city well behind pace from 2020, when it reported a record 38 homicides, but closer to the rate from 2019, when there were 18. Between 2014 and 2018, Grand Rapids averaged about 10 homicides per year.