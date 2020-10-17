Man critically injured in Grand Rapids shooting

Grand Rapids police on the scene of a shooting on Oct. 16, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was critically injured in a shooting in Grand Rapids Friday night, police say.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Watkins Street SE near Henry Avenue SE.

Grand Rapids police say shots were fired into a home and a 23-year-old man was shot.

Neighbors near the scene told News 8 they heard several gunshots.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

The suspect is unknown at this time, police say.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the incident.