Man creates sandwich to raise money for Degage Ministries

Grand Rapids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The “Miguel Sub,” a sandwich being sold at Peppino’s in Downtown Grand Rapids to raise money for Degage Ministries (Courtesy photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who works for a popular Grand Rapids restaurant and Degage Ministries has found a delicious way to give back to the shelter that helped him.

Miguel Morales came up with a sandwich that Peppino’s in Downtown Grand Rapids will sell to raise money for the shelter. The “Miguel Sub” costs $13. It has turkey, ham, mayonnaise, banana peppers, green peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato and garlic butter.

Morales says if 200 sandwiches are purchased by Sunday, he will donate $100 to the shelter.

He says for him, the cause is personal.

“I was homeless, too. So Degage helped me a lot and that’s why I’m doing this, you know, trying to give back,” he said.

Peppino’s will match Morales’ gift and provide a pizza party to people at Degage.

“They have supported Degage for quite a while. They’re an amazing organization,” Bob Kreter, marketing manager at Degage Ministries, said. “Plus they believe so strongly in a family environment. They really have that there with their staff. It’s just a great story with all of us involved. It’s very special.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links