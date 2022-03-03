Man creates sandwich to raise money for Degage Ministries

The “Miguel Sub,” a sandwich being sold at Peppino’s in Downtown Grand Rapids to raise money for Degage Ministries (Courtesy photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who works for a popular Grand Rapids restaurant and Degage Ministries has found a delicious way to give back to the shelter that helped him.

Miguel Morales came up with a sandwich that Peppino’s in Downtown Grand Rapids will sell to raise money for the shelter. The “Miguel Sub” costs $13. It has turkey, ham, mayonnaise, banana peppers, green peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato and garlic butter.

Morales says if 200 sandwiches are purchased by Sunday, he will donate $100 to the shelter.

He says for him, the cause is personal.

“I was homeless, too. So Degage helped me a lot and that’s why I’m doing this, you know, trying to give back,” he said.

Peppino’s will match Morales’ gift and provide a pizza party to people at Degage.

“They have supported Degage for quite a while. They’re an amazing organization,” Bob Kreter, marketing manager at Degage Ministries, said. “Plus they believe so strongly in a family environment. They really have that there with their staff. It’s just a great story with all of us involved. It’s very special.”