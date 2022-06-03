GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A jury has found a man guilty of shooting and killing a woman in Grand Rapids in 2021.

Andre Sims, 25, of Grand Rapids, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and a weapons charge.

The charges stem from the Jan. 3, 2021, shooting of Sandra Carter, 65, at a duplex at the intersection of Leonard Street NW and Alpine Avenue in Grand Rapids.

An undated courtesy photo of Sandra Carter.

A neighbor told News 8 the shooter walked up to the front door and opened fire into the house as Carter opened the door. She died later at the hospital.

Sims’ sentencing has been scheduled for Aug. 4. In Michigan, first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.