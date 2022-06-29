GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her friend in Grand Rapids in 2020.

Juan Nico Garcia, 32, was found guilty Monday of seven counts: two counts of open murder, a count of assault with intent to commit murder, a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and three weapons charges.

Undated courtesy photos of Jai’onna Braden (left) and Quavon Lee (right).

Jai’onna Braden, 20, and Quavon Lee, 23, were shot dead June 7, 2020, in a car on Bemis Street near Eastern Avenue SE.

Garcia was charged in August of that year. His father told authorities his son confessed to him that he had killed Braden and Lee, court records show. Garcia’s father also pointed investigators to the gun Garcia used.

Braden’s mother told News 8 that Garcia was abusive toward Braden when the two dated and harassed her after they broke up.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29.