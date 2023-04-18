GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found competent to stand trial in the kidnapping of a 16-year-old who was killed in 2018.

Gerald Bennett, 63, was found competent to stand trial for a charge of kidnapping a minor, the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan said in a Tuesday release.

Bennett was charged by a federal grand jury in 2022. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Bennett was originally charged with murder, along with Quinn James, in the death of 16-year-old Mujey Dumbaya, who vanished Jan. 24, 2018, and whose body was found in Kalamazoo four days later. She was supposed to testify at trial in April 2018 that James had sexually assaulted her.

James was convicted of killing Dumbaya and sentenced to life in prison, while Bennett was found incompetent to stand trial.

The case was referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for federal charges. He was arrested again in July 2022 and formally charged a month later.