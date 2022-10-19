Police respond to a crash on Maryland Avenue NE near I-196 in Grand Rapids Thursday, June 9, 2022,

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested and charged with two felonies for a fatal crash that happened in June, police say.

Jeremy Stewart Cox, 27, was arrested and charged with reckless driving causing death and driving while suspended causing death, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. He was booked into the Kent County Correctional Facility. Each charge carries a sentence of up to 15 years.

The charges stem from a crash that happened on June 9 on Maryland Avenue NE over I-196. Around 4:30 a.m., investigators say Cox was driving on Maryland when he crossed the center line and hit the vehicle of a 65-year-old man, who died at the scene. He has not been identified.

Officers say they are still investigating to find out what caused Cox to cross the center line.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Frank Barthel at 616.456.3771, Officer Anthony Bailey at 616.456.3938 or Officer Alex Thompson at 616.456.4513.