GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a woman and 1-year-old in Grand Rapids on Friday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said Dandre Jeffrey Means, 24, was taken into custody over the weekend. He was arraigned on two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, second-degree child abuse, assault, and weapons charges.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Friday on Wealthy Street SE near the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE.

There was an altercation at an apartment in the multi-unit building then the suspect shot through a door, hitting the woman and the 1-year-old child. Both were shot in the leg and are expected to be OK, according to GRPD.