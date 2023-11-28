GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in a September crash that killed a motorcyclist in Grand Rapids, police say.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 18. A southbound vehicle hit the motorcyclist at the intersection of Leonard Street and Alpine Avenue, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as 59-year-old Gregory Vanocker, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. GRPD says he died from his injuries on Sept. 28.

Casey Wynsma, 25, was charged in the crash Monday. Police say he has been charged with operating while intoxicated (drugs) causing death, reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident that resulted in death when at fault.

GRPD said the three felony charges each have a maximum sentence of 15 years.

“I hope these charges bring some measure of closure to Gregory’s loved ones,” GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said in a Tuesday release. “I don’t know how many times it needs to be said: impaired driving has tragic consequences for individuals, their families, and our community. If you have been drinking or using drugs, do not get behind the wheel.”

Wynsma’s probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 5 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12. His bond has been set at $50,000.