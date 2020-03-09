Man charged with murder of 8-month-old

Jermaine Abron is arraigned on charges of murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of 8-month-old Josiah Guyton. (March 9, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man was formally charged Monday with murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 8-month-old baby.

Jermaine Abron, 25, was arraigned on charges of murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of Josiah Guyton.

Josiah was rushed to the hospital March 4 after being found unresponsive at a home on Front Street NW south of Leonard Street. He died at the hospital. An autopsy found he died of blunt force trauma to the head and ruled the death a homicide.

Abron’s defense attorney requested he be granted bond, saying he has a full-time job and supports his own children. The judge chose to deny bond, citing safety concerns and that Abron, as someone facing life behind bars, could be a flight risk.

He’s expected back on court March 17 for a probable cause conference and March 24 for a preliminary exam.