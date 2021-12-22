Man charged with murder in GR shooting death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is facing charges in connection to the October shooting death of a man in Grand Rapids.

On Wednesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said 29-year-old Cordney Dashwan Toliver, of Kentwood, is facing six charges, including open murder, in the death of Demarcus Javon Brown. Toliver was already being held in the Kent County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.

The shooting happened on Friday, Oct. 22 near the intersection of Highland Street SE and Cass Avenue SE. Brown, 30, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.