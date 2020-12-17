Man charged with murder in Grand Rapids shooting death

The scene where a car crashed into a building at Burton Street SE and Division Avenue in Grand Rapids on Dec. 6, 2020. The driver, police discovered, had been shot and died later at the hospital. (Dec. 7, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old now faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a man in Grand Rapids last week.

Lonnie Jay Sanders was charged Thursday with felony murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm in the death of Michael Eastwood.

Eastwood, 23, was found shot in the chest after he crashed a car into a building near the intersection of Burton Street SE and Division Avenue on the night of Dec. 6. He died at the hospital.

GRPD is still investigating the murder and ask anyone with information to call the department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Eastwood’s death was among 36 homicides the city of Grand Rapids has seen in 2020, its deadliest year ever.