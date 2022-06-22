A June 21, 2022, booking photo of Abdullah Muhammad from the Kent County jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say they have arrested a man for murder in the death of his baby in January.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said emergency responders were called to a home on Burton Street SW near S. Division Avenue on the evening of Jan. 15 on a report of a baby who wasn’t breathing. That baby was rushed to the hospital and died.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Court documents obtained by News 8 Wednesday redacted the name of the baby.

GRPD said detectives conducted a “lengthy investigation” and ultimately got a warrant for the baby’s father’s arrest.

Abdullah Muhammad, 21, was arrested Tuesday on charges of felony murder and first-degree child abuse, online jail records show.

“This is an example of the determination and commitment of GRPD detectives,” GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said in a statement. “Throughout these months of investigation, detectives did not waiver in their commitment to bring justice for this child.”

Bond was set at $200,000, jail records show.