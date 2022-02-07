Man charged with murder, child abuse in infant’s death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 23-year-old man in the Saturday morning death of a 1-year-old Grand Rapids boy.

Alex John Radulovic, 23, has been charged with one count of felony murder and one count of child abuse first-degree in Alexander Butler’s death. The prosecutor’s office said both are punishable by life in prison.

Radulovic is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday and is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

On Saturday around 9 a.m., emergency crews were sent to Weston Street SW between Ionia Avenue SW and Division Avenue S on reports of an infant not breathing.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the child was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His death was later determined to be suspicious.

After an autopsy revealed that Alexander died of head trauma and his death was ruled a homicide. GRPD says Radulovic was responsible for the infant at the time of the incident.