Grand Rapids

Man charged with murder after gas station fight

By:

Posted: Feb 14, 2019 03:07 PM EST

Updated: Feb 14, 2019 03:19 PM EST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man was charged with homicide after a gas station fight left one man dead.

Tahari Lamont-Greg Brags, 23, was arraigned Thursday afternoon on charges of open murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, according to Grand Rapids police.

Brags is charged in connection to the death of 34-year-old Frederick Lardale Jewell, who died following a fight on Feb 8 at the BP gas station at the intersection of Division Avenue and Hall Street SW.

When officers arrived at the scene, Jewell was unresponsive, police said. He was taken to Mercy Health St. Mary’s, where he died Saturday as a result of his injuries.

Police still haven't said what type of injuries Jewell sustained.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

eightWest
Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: eightWest VIP event-Phantom at Miller Auditorium

eightWest
Photo Galleries WOTV
Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019 Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Go Red for Women Grand Rapids Luncheon 2019

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries