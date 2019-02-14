Man charged with murder after gas station fight

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A Feb. 13, 2019, mug shot of Tahari Lamont-Greg Brags from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man was charged with homicide after a gas station fight left one man dead.

Tahari Lamont-Greg Brags, 23, was arraigned Thursday afternoon on charges of open murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, according to Grand Rapids police.

Brags is charged in connection to the death of 34-year-old Frederick Lardale Jewell, who died following a fight on Feb 8 at the BP gas station at the intersection of Division Avenue and Hall Street SW.

When officers arrived at the scene, Jewell was unresponsive, police said. He was taken to Mercy Health St. Mary’s, where he died Saturday as a result of his injuries.

Police still haven't said what type of injuries Jewell sustained.