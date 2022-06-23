GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been formally charged with murder after police found a body in the car he was driving when he was arrested for aggravated stalking.

Devon Matthews, 26, was arraigned Thursday morning on charges of open murder and felony firearm in the death of Richard Jekel.

NOW: Devon Matthews arraigned on murder charge in killing of Richard Jekel. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/Di92v8EFwp — Jacqueline Francis (@JFrancisTV) June 23, 2022

Jekel, 69, was found shot dead in the back seat of his own car on the evening of June 6 on Horton Avenue SE near the intersection of Alger Street SE and S. Division Avenue. His death certificate indicates he died around 10 a.m. that day.

An undated courtesy photo of Richard Jekel with his grandson.

Police discovered Jekel’s body when they went to Horton to arrest Matthews on an aggravated stalking charge. At the time, Matthews was out on bond on another aggravated stalking charge and was wearing an electronic tether.

Family said Jekel frequently gave free rides around town. They wonder if Matthews wanted a ride and Jekel picked him up.

“(Police) haven’t been able to make any connection between my dad and Devon at all,” Jekel’s daughter told News 8 Wednesday. “It was just a random wrong place, wrong time. He was trying to get to his stalking victim.”