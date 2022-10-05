GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been accused of creating videos of dogs being abused.

Lucas Russell VanWoert has been charged with four counts of creation of animal crush video and four counts of distribution of animal crush video, court records show.

Court records allege in November 2020, he filmed dogs being sexually assaulted and “subjected to bodily injury,” which resulted in the dogs’ death. He then allegedly sent the footage to someone in Australia.

The Detroit News reports at least four dogs were involved. It reports VanWoert was originally from Grand Rapids and moved to Ohio three months ago.