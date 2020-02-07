Attempted murder charge after boy hurt in knife attack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly breaking into a Grand Rapids home and attacking a child with a utility knife — apparently at random.

Denny McNees, 21, was arraigned Friday on charges of assault with intent to commit murder and first-degree home invasion.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield Street SW near Hayden Street in the Black Hills neighborhood. A letter from management to residents said the suspect checked units for unlocked doors or windows to get in.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says an 11-year-old was attacked. He was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

GRPD found and arrested the suspect, McNees, about half an hour later on W. Fulton Street near Seward Avenue.

McNees is from Holland, but has lived in Grand Rapids for about six years. He has an address in the city, but is also known to stay at a local homeless shelter. Police say there’s no indication he had any previous contact with the boy.

McNees’ bond was set at $500,000. He’s expected back in court on Feb. 20 for a hearing.