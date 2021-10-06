Man charged with animal cruelty after dog punching video

A blurred still image taken from video shows a man who repeatedly struck his dog in Grand Rapids on Oct. 1, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with animal cruelty after a video showed a man repeatedly punching a dog in Grand Rapids.

Related Content Man captured on video repeatedly punching dog

Jon Robert Wilcox has been charged with cruelty to one animal, the Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Becker said in a Wednesday release.

The charge is a misdemeanor and is punishable by 93 days in jail, $1,000 and up to 200 hours of community service, Becker said. He said the court could also order psychiatric evaluation and he could be ordered to give up the dog.

The charges come after a video started circulating on social media that showed a man repeatedly punching a dog on Oct. 1.

Wilcox’s arraignment has not yet been scheduled.