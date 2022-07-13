A July 11, 2022, booking photo of Anthony Webb from the Kent County jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Grand Rapids last week.

Anthony Webb, 44, was charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

Grand Rapids police respond to a shooting on Plymouth Avenue NE near Matilda Street on July 8, 2022.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon on Plymouth Avenue NE at Matilda Street. A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times but survived.

Online records show Webb was booked into the county jail Monday. He was arraigned Wednesday.

GRPD did not say what led up to the shooting, nor what led investigators to Webb.

The Kent County prosecutor said Webb is the father of 16-year-old Ja’Juan Webb, who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids on the Fourth of July. The suspect in Ja’Juan Webb’s killing was arrested in Georgia on Friday, police said. Extradition back to Michigan was pending.