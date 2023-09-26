GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man faces charges in the shooting of a teenager in Grand Rapids last month.

Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker said the man has been charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

His name will be reported once he is arraigned in 61st District Court.

The shooting happened on Sept. 12 at the E & J Laundromat on Kalamazoo Avenue SE near the intersection of Ewing Avenue SE.

At the time, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said it was “possible” the teen was involved in a robbery when he was shot. The teen was taken to the hospital in “very serious” condition, Winstrom said.