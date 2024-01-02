GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man has been charged in connection to a shooting at a burger restaurant on Grand Rapids’ southeast side last week.

Lihao Wang was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker. It’s a felony with a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

The shooting happened on Dec. 28 at J Burger n Wings on Eastern Avenue SE near the intersection of Burton Street SE.

No one was injured in the shooting. At the time, police said an unnamed suspect was taken into custody.

The Grand Rapids Police Department did not say what led to the shooting or how many people were involved. In a social media post, GRPD noted there had been “questions and concerns” from the community about the incident.