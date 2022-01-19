Man charged in GR credit union robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a man has been charged in connection to a robbery at a credit union earlier this month.

James Paul Sciamanna, 49, of Grand Rapids, was charged with bank robbery, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release.

The robbery happened on Jan. 4 at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive near the intersection of Collindale Avenue NW. During the robbery, the suspect gave a note to a teller which implied they had a weapon. The suspect left the credit union and got into a vehicle, police said.

It’s unknown if the suspect got away with any money.

Later that day, officers found the suspect vehicle on Hovey Street near the intersection of Marion Avenue SW. While searching the area, officers found the two suspects. Both were arrested and taken to the Kent County Correctional Facility, according to GRPD.

GRPD Sgt. John Wittkowski said Sciamanna was one of the suspects arrested.