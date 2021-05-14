Man charged in GR crash that killed 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in connection to a crash in Grand Rapids that killed two people in January.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. John Wittkowski told News 8 Friday that Raymond Bolden was charged with two counts of moving violation causing death.

The deadly two-car crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. on Jan. 27 on S. Division Avenue at Franklin Street.

Both people in one of the vehicles were killed. Family members identified the couple to News 8 as Margie and Carl Brooks.

Bolden was not hurt in the crash.

GRPD has not explained the circumstances that cause the crash.