Man charged in downtown Grand Rapids riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another person was charged in connection to the riot in downtown Grand Rapids more than a week ago.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced Thursday that Haile Wlekidan Abreeham, 22, was charged with one count of riot and one count of entry without breaking with intent to commit a larceny. The charges stem from the vandalism at Preusser Jewelers, located at the intersection of Ottawa Avenue and Pearl Street.

He faces as much as 10 years in prison. It’s unknown when he will officially be arraigned.

In all, officials estimate rioters caused some $448,000 in damage downtown, not including the value of items stolen by looters. With the windows at more than 100 buildings smashed, downtown businesses have plywood covering their storefronts. Artists have painted murals on the boards, many of which focus on racial equity.