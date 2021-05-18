Man charged in deadly 2019 shooting near downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in connection to a deadly 2019 shooting near downtown Grand Rapids.

Jose Jacobo, 20, was charged with homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, assault with intent to murder, gang membership, carrying a concealed weapons and felony firearm charges.

The shooting happened July 3, 2019, at the intersection of 6th Street NW and Front Avenue, across the river from Sixth Street Park. The Grand Rapids Police Department said the victim, a 21-year-old man, was already dead when officers arrived on the scene and found his body in a car that had crashed into another vehicle.

An 18-year-old woman was also injured during the incident.

No further information about the shooting was released.