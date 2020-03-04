Man charged in connection to Grand Rapids shooting

An undated photo of Robert Walton.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in connection to a December shooting in Grand Rapids.

Robert Walton was arraigned Wednesday on one count of discharging a weapon in or at a building causing serious impairment and one count of a felon possessing a weapon.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. John Wittkowski told News 8 that Walton was arrested around 8 p.m. Tuesday on Fuller Avenue NE near Kentwood Drive.

Walton was arrested by the special response team without incident, Wittkowski said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 28 in a parking lot outside of the Metro Grand Rapids nightclub. on S. Division Avenue.

The victim was shot in his torso and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Walton’s next court hearing is scheduled for March 17.