Man charged in connection to fatal shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two firearms charges have been issued against a 23-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night in Grand Rapids.

On Friday, Tomari Desuan Jemison was charged with one felony count of carrying a concealed weapon and one misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said.

Cameron Williams, 21, showed up at a local hospital around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday with a gunshot wound where he died from his injuries, according to Grand Rapids police.

Authorities say the two were passengers in the same vehicle when Jemison shot Williams. Further details on the shooting weren’t released.

The felony charge carries up to five years in prison, while the misdemeanor charge includes up to two years in prison.

