Man charged in 2008 shooting death of teen in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was charged in connection to the 2008 shooting death of a teenager in Grand Rapids.

Thursday, Derrick Anthony-Dwayne Brown was arraigned in 61st District Court in Grand Rapids on one count of open murder, according to court documents.

Brown is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Richard Dannah in the 400 block of Adams Street near Madison Avenue SE on May 31, 2008.

In 2008, police said Dannah was struck by a bullet when someone inside a dark-colored vehicle fired shots at a group of people following a dispute. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brown is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 15.

This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.