Man charged in 2008 shooting death of teen in GR

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Derrick Anthony-Dwayne Brown's mug shot.

Derrick Anthony-Dwayne Brown’s mug shot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was charged in connection to the 2008 shooting death of a teenager in Grand Rapids.

Thursday, Derrick Anthony-Dwayne Brown was arraigned in 61st District Court in Grand Rapids on one count of open murder, according to court documents.

Brown is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Richard Dannah in the 400 block of Adams Street near Madison Avenue SE on May 31, 2008.

In 2008, police said Dannah was struck by a bullet when someone inside a dark-colored vehicle fired shots at a group of people following a dispute. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brown is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 15.

This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 