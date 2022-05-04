GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in the death of a woman at a townhome in Grand Rapids over the weekend.

Khalil Yusef Ali Childrey has been charged with open murder and felony firearm yesterday, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

Stacey Majewski was killed Sunday night around 10 p.m. at Stonebrook Townhomes near Plymouth Avenue NE and Leonard Street. Officers responded on reports of a shooting.

The Grand Rapids Police Department spokesperson said Majewski was hospitalized and died.

It is still unclear when Childrey will appear in court.