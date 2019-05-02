Man charged for standoff, damaging home

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An April 30, 2019, mug shot of Chancy Cooper.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who police say threatened a baby during a standoff in Grand Rapids earlier this week has been charged.

Chancy Cooper was arraigned Thursday on charges of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer and malicious destruction of personal property between $200 and $1,000.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cooper's girlfriend, who told 24 Hour News 8 he was abusive, called his parole officer to report he was violating a restraining order by being at her southeast side house. She said that when police showed up, Cooper refused to leave the home and threatened to kill the baby and himself.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says he also broke out all the windows and damaged the walls.

Police surrounded the house and after a couple of hours coaxed Cooper out. He handed over the baby, who wasn't hurt.

Cooper is expected back in court for a probable cause hearing on May 14 and then a preliminary hearing on May 21.