An Aug. 9, 2022, booking photo of Deiontreay Craft from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in the murder of two men in Grand Rapids last summer, police say.

Deiontreay Darrell Craft, 25, was charged with two counts of murder, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon with a firearm, and two other weapons charges, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. His preliminary examination was Wednesday.

Grand Rapids police respond to a deadly shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Street near Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

The charges stem from the shooting deaths of Tony Dwayne Vaughn and Freddie James Lusk, both 58, in the early morning hours of June 23. Officers were sent to Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE near Eastern Avenue for a shooting and found the two men dead on the scene.

It’s still unclear what led up to the shooting. GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom told News 8 that the victims knew each other.

Online records show Craft was booked into the Kent County jail on Aug. 9 on drugs and weapons charges. The jail records also list investigative subpoenas from prosecutors for “life offense perjury” on Nov. 9, then the murder charges on Dec. 9.