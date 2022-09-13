A booking photo of William Williams, courtesy of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged for child abuse in a case where a teen was brought to a hospital severely malnourished and injured.

William Williams was charged Tuesday on two counts of first-degree child abuse. He is being held on $100,000 bond, according to court records.

The charges stem from the case of a 13-year-old girl who showed up to a hospital on Aug. 26, severely malnourished with physical injuries.

An investigation by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services found she was hurt at a home in the 100 block of Fontana Street SE in Gaines Township, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office said the girl’s adoptive mother and legal guardian, 50-year-old Wilma Edwards, was arrested. Williams was Edwards’ boyfriend.

Williams fled to Indiana but was later found and arrested.

Edwards was charged Aug. 29 on two counts of first-degree child abuse: One count of causing physical harm, one count of causing physical or mental harm. The judge said those charges are a felony and Edwards could face life in prison.