GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who authorities say destroyed property during the 2020 Grand Rapids riot has been sentenced.

Chase Vladimir Spencer, 25, was sentenced Wednesday to one year, eight months in the Kent County jail but received credit for time served, according to court records. That means he won’t spend additional time behind bars.

Spencer was charged in June 2020 with one count of riot and one count of malicious destruction of a building.

In the early hours of May 31, 2020, as a riot raged in downtown Grand Rapids, police say, he destroyed the Urban Obsession Day Salon at 44 Fountain St. NW, between Ionia and Ottawa avenues. The owner of the spa told prosecutors that more than $20,000 in damage was done to her store, including two other windows that were shattered.

Video from that night showing Spencer busting out a window with a stop sign led to his arrest through video and facial recognition technology.

Before the riot, his criminal record included a number of previous violations like trespassing, littering and being a minor in possession of alcohol, plus three felony convictions, including for larceny and retail fraud.